REESEVILLE — Immanuel Lutheran Church, 210 Lincoln Ave., Reeseville, will serve its annual turkey dinner on Sunday, Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Out of an abundance of caution due to on-going COVID-19 concerns, this year’s dinner will again be carry-out only.

Each carry-out will contain bountiful portions of roast turkey, homemade mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, vegetable, cranberries, dinner rolls and coleslaw.

Also included will be a choice of either pumpkin, apple or cherry pie.

Each carry out costs $12.

Pre-orders are strongly encouraged and may be ordered by calling the church at 920-927-5734.

Recommended for you

Load comments