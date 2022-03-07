The Watertown Branch of the American Association of University Women is seeking nominations for its 2022 Woman of Merit Award.
Each year this award is given to a Watertown area woman who has made exceptional contributions to her community, family, career, and/or other groups. The award was initiated in 1983 and has recognized 51 talented women to date.
Last May the 2020 and 2021 Woman of Merit Award winners were honored. Odette Adams, the 2020 Woman of Merit, was a 1957 graduate of Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania with a degree in engineering. Her most famous work was in the missile and space division of General Electric where along with a team of thousands she helped develop top secret equipment to monitor Enos, the first chimpanzee to orbit the earth in 1961. She continued as part of the team during the Gemini program preceding the Apollo Missions. Adams married and had two children. She later moved to Watertown in 1985 to be near her parents. She was hired as a teacher at Madison Area Technical College-Madison and has been very active the Moravian Church, in the Shared Community Mission Group, in Weekend Food to Go and Grow, and as historian for AAUW Watertown.
The 2021 Woman of Merit was Debbl Groeler. Groeler worked in dairy and crop farming with her husband Dennis. She and Dennis have two children and have also helped with the care of her parents. Beginning in the late 1990s Groeler was employed by Bethesda Lutheran Communities in various administrative positions including procurement and fleet management. She is very active in her church community at St. Peter’s Lutheran in Lebanon. Her most well known contributions have been as coordinator of the annual World’s Largest Christmas Cookie Sale and as the initiator and director of Ruby’s Pantry which distributes food to those in need. Groeler also was a member of Friends of Dodge County Parks for 10 years and fundraised to purchase Harnischfeger Park for the Dodge County Park System.
Consider submitting a nomination to honor one of the extraordinary women of the Watertown area for the 2022 AAUW Woman of Merit Award. Nominations can be made by anyone in the community. Membership in AAUW is not required. Take the opportunity to pay tribute to a woman who is actively involved in the community or has accomplished something special.
Nomination forms are available by contacting the Watertown AAUW organization at watertownaauw@gmail.com or Susan Putra at wacpc.sue@gmail.com. Nominations can be mailed or submitted by email and must be received by Monday, April 4.
The 2022 Woman of Merit Award will be presented at a special evening reception on Thursday, May 19. Anyone interested in membership in AAUW is welcome to attend the dinner and award presentation. Contact Chris Maas at jcmaas1@gmail.com for a reservation to attend the dinner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.