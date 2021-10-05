JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Center will hold ukulele lessons at the center at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
These classes will run for six weeks, Oct. 6 to Nov. 10. Kellen Roggenback will be the leader/teacher.
The book discussion group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday. The group will discuss the book, “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn. There will be socialization, a cup of coffee or juice and a sweet treat. The book is available at the public library.
The Write Your Own Story group will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday. The topic this month is Halloween – how did you celebrate as a child? Participants can share their story or come to listen to others. A Bon Ton Bakery treat will be served along with coffee, hot chocolate or juice.
The picnic lunch bunch in the park has ended, but the center is continuing its noon Wednesday gatherings in its great room beginning October 6. Bring a lunch or snack and a conversation for an hour.
The Kitchen Band will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday. No musical experience required, just a sense of humor and a willingness to somewhat keep a beat and have fun.
Sequence will be played on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and dominoes will be played on Tuesdays at 1 p.m., both beginning this week.
The Hike with Michele group will meet Friday, Oct. 8, to go to the Crawfish River Park on the west side of Jefferson. Participants are to meet at the senior center at 9:30 a.m. and then drive to the park to be a part. Sign up ahead is requested.
Every Tuesday at 9 a.m. the center offers walking in and around the building and some toning movement with Norm Matzinger.
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
The senior center is located at 859 Collins Road and for more information, call 920-674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
