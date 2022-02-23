Concert series to present Kassia Ensemble

The Kassia Ensemble includes Dawn Posey, violin, Ashley Freeburn, violin, Si Yu, viola and Katya Janpoladyan, cello along with trumpeter Mary Elizabeth Bowden who will join The Kassia Ensemble for a quintet ensemble.
The Watertown Concert Series will present The Kassia Ensemble on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 792 Milford St., Watertown.
The Kassia Ensemble is a unique classical ensemble that is based on a string quartet plus a featured trumpet as its guest instrument. This group of all female musicians takes its name from poet and hymnographer Kassia, a byzantine abbess in the 9th century. Kassia was a woman born into a wealthy family and is said to have been in the running to marry the Emperor Theophilus. The emperor, however, found her to be too witty and chose another. Kassia went on to find an abbey and became a prolific composer. She is one of the first composers in medieval history (for either gender) whose scores are both still in existence and able to be understood in modern notation. The spirit of this early musical woman is what the group seeks to emulate.
The Kassia Ensemble includes Dawn Posey, violin, Ashley Freeburn, violin, Si Yu, viola and Katya Janpoladyan, cello. Renowned trumpeter Mary Elizabeth Bowden joins the evening’s performance for this quintet ensemble. Bowden, a Yamaha performing artist, is highly regarded for artistry as a soloist and has been praised for the clarity and power of her sound.
Program highlights will include classical music by Bach, Mozart, Debussy, and Puccini, along with more modern favorites from Duke Ellington.
Two additional concerts will complete this season’s offerings. Frank Vignola’s Hot Jazz Guitar Trio will perform at the Watertown High School auditorium on Tuesday, April 19. The final concert of the season will be on Saturday, May 14, featuring Watertown native, Bethel Balge. Balge, pianist, along with violinist Soh-Hyun Park Altino and cellist Leonardo Altino form the Altino Trio. The Altino Trio will present a classical program at Luther Preparatory School auditorium.
Watertown Concert Series memberships for this season may be purchased at the door. Membership fees are adult, $55; student, $30; and family, $135. For more information contact Mitch Reusink at 920-262-1914 or John Ebert at 920-262-2276.
