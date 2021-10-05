JEFFERSON — At this time, programs scheduled for October at the Jefferson Public Library will be held in-person. Appropriate safety precautions are being taken, including wearing of masks, social distancing, and limited attendance may be implemented during each program.
The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will hold a used book sale Friday and Saturday in the library meeting room, 321 S. Main St., Jefferson. Hours are Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a $5 bag sale from 1 to 2:30 p.m. There will be a selection of books, DVDs, and compact disc audio books.
The library is holding a Spook-tacular author event with Leann Schwandt Lehner from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 9. Schwandt Lehner will debut her novel, “The Twelve Days of Halloween.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase and a lucky winner will receive a free copy of the book. There will be a craft and spook snacks and refreshments after the reading.
During the month of October in the youth department, patrons aged 0-18 who check out five or more items can poke the pumpkin for a prize.
The library will be participating in the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce trick or treating event from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 20. Participants can stop by the library to get some candy and goodies.
For those who like to knit, crochet or stich embroidery, the library has a Fiber Arts Craft Group that meets Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their own supplies and materials. All crafting levels are welcome.
Sports photographer and memorabilia collector Jon Hotter will talk at the library from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 26 about his experience working in the field. He was a sports photographer for 35 years in Milwaukee and Chicago, including working with Paul Molitor and Robin Yount. Hotter also takes pictures of Jefferson area sports.
Preschool story time is held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. every Wednesday in the library meeting room. Story time features songs, stories and movement. A craft time follows each session.
Crafty Kids is held biweekly for those ages 6-11. The crafts are leaf art Oct. 4-15 and spooky ornaments Oct. 18-29.
Starburst sculptures will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 28. Participants can build a sculpture out of Starbursts.
Sand art take and make will be held for teens ages 12-18. Kits are available, while supplies last, to create sand art.
A teen library council mixer will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.
The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library meet the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. The next meeting will be held Oct. 12. To attend virtually, contact the library at 920-674-7733 for the meeting link.
