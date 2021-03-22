Stockwell chosen DAR Chapter's Good Citizen

Randi Stockwell, daughter of Russell and Kristin Stockwell of Cambridge, has been chosen to represent the Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce Daughter of the American Revolution Chapter in this year’s Good Citizen’s Essay Contest.
The Fort Atkinson – Eli Pierce chapter each year sponsors the good citizen honor for seven area high schools. This year five schools took part in the essay contest: Cambridge, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Palmyra-Eagle and Whitewater. Stockwell’s essay was deemed excellent and sent onto state competition with more than 30 other state chapter winners.
Stockwell was selected to represent Cambridge High School and the Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce DAR chapter based on her high academic success, her leadership skills and her service to both her school and community.
Stockwell plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison and major in neuroscience with the goal of becoming a neuroscientist in her future.
