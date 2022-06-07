Members of American Legion Auxiliary Pitterle-Beaudoin Unit 189 will meet at the post at 6 p.m. Thursday.
June is American Legion Auxiliary Badger Girls State month. Wisconsin launched its program in 1941 with 138 participants.
Local delegates will join more than 500 girls on the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus for the government leadership conference from June 19-24. The delegation becomes a 51st state and functions under the laws of the State of Wisconsin. Each day focuses on various aspects of state government, with citizens divided into two political parties — Federalists and Nationalists. They then develop their own party platforms and formulate their own issues. The girls learn by doing, functioning on city, county, and state levels. Officials are elected through regular election procedures and conduct business on those levels. The program also offers a variety of fun activities and a Careers and College Fair, and participants have the opportunity to apply for several scholarships.
To be eligible, a girl must have just completed her junior high school year, have interest in government and citizenship, and have a scholastic rating in the upper half of her class. For more information, go to www.alabgs.org.
Unit 189 will be presented with a certificate and monetary award for winning the 2nd District Americanism challenge and a report on the recent poppy distribution will be given.
While the membership year runs from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, the program year begins when the newly elected officers step into their positions for the upcoming year. The 2022-2023 slate of officers is President Mary Petrie, Vice President Kathy Allermann, Secretary Rebecca Hoffman, co-treasurers Karen Sherry and Carol Peters, Historian Sue Christian, Sergeant-at-Arms Jeanne Gillis and Assistant Sergeant-at-Arms Judy Zillmer.
There is no July business meeting. The executive board will meet in July to plan the year. The first business meeting of 2022-2023 is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11.
