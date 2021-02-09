LAKE MILLS — Christ Lutheran Church in Lake Mills will offer an Ash Wednesday worship service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
The church is located at 403 Mulberry St., Lake Mills.
Christ Lutheran will continue to offer Lenten services the following Wednesdays through March 24.
There will be a Maundy Thursday service at 6:30 p.m. April 1 and a Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m. April 2.
Easter celebration is 10 a.m. April 4.
