To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099, weather permitting.

Monday, Nov. 30 — Walking, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 1 – Closed

Wednesday, Dec. 2 — Walking, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; stock box, 10 to 11 a.m.; book/puzzle exchange, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 3 — Bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 4 — Walking, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5 — Closed

Sunday, Dec. 6 — Closed

