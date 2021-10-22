To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25 – 9 a.m., Scrabble; 10 a.m., bunco; 10 a.m., Dodge County benefit specialist; 1 p.m., euchre; 1 p.m., bridge; 1 p.m., cribbage.

Tuesday, Oct. 26 — 9 a.m., Claire’s Mending; 9 a.m., Caring Crafters; 10 a.m., Coffee with a Cop; 1 p.m., five-handed sheepshead.

Wednesday, Oct. 27 — 10 a.m., 500; 1 p.m., four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m. watercolor; 1 p.m., woodcarvers.

Thursday, Oct. 28 — 9 a.m., Wii bowling league; 9 a.m., Phase 10; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., hand and foot; 1:30 p.m., beginner’s bridge; 7 p.m., public euchre.

Friday, Oct. 29 – 9 a.m., dominoes/Mexican train dominoes; 1 p.m., sheepshead.

Saturday, Oct. 30 — Closed.

Sunday, Oct. 31 1 p.m. public euchre; 1 p.m. public sheepshead.

