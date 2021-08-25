The community is invited to vote for their favorite Art on Main banners through Sept. 2 by picking up a walking tour brochure and ballot from Wepco Printing, the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce or Literatus & Co.
Art on Main is a unique outdoor art exhibit created to celebrate the talent of local artists and to beautify downtown Watertown during the summertime. This year, 41 local artists donated their time and talent to paint banners for Art on Main. The banners will be sold at auction starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Watertown Elks Lodge, 117 N. First St., both in-person and online through a special simulcast. Participants can register to bid online and follow the live auction at jonesauctionservice.hibid.com.
The 2021 edition of Art on Main is presented by Maas Brothers Construction. It is also sponsored by Johnsonville, Chickens Unlimited, We Energies Foundation, Total Waste Solutions, Watertown Arts Council, Hayes Family Auto, Hafemeister Funeral Home & Cremation Service, and Edward Jones Investments – Ron Counsell.
Art on Main is coordinated by the Watertown Main Street Program and Wepco Printing.
Melissa Lampe, director of the Main Street Program, said last year’s banner auction was held online only as the result of the coronavirus pandemic. She said moving the auction online provided an opportunity for supporters, friends and family of local artists to bid on banners from any location. “Holding the auction online last year opened many new doors for the Art on Main program,” Lampe said. “This year, we are excited to host the event both in person at the Elks Lodge and online in real time through the Jones Auction Service platform.”
Lampe added, “Art on Main is a great way to highlight the talent of local artists in our community, plus the beautiful banners add color and interest to our downtown during the summertime. Thank you to our generous sponsors, to Stan Jones and the staff at Jones Auction Service, and to our amazing artists who donate their time and talent to make Art on Main possible each year.”
Art on Main voting ballots may be returned to Wepco Printing or placed in the after hours drop box to the left of the front door of the chamber office.
For more information about Art on Main, call 920-342-3623 or email watertownmainstreet@gmail.com.
