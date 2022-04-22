OCONOMOWOC — Noted speaker Rochelle Pennington will present “The Story of the Edmund Fitzgerald” Thursday, May 5 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Center for Life Enrichment, 1306 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc.
No other Great Lakes shipwreck is more well-known than the Edmund Fitzgerald, which disappeared into a stormy Lake Superior on Nov. 10, 1975, when wind gusts peaked at more than 100 mph and waves reached the height of three-story buildings.
The Edmund Fitzgerald remains the largest shipwreck on the Great Lakes to this day. Pennington presents the various theories and opposing views of dive detectives who are still trying to solve the mystery of what led to the demise of the 29-man crew. The presentation will cover the ship’s launch to its final radio broadcasts, and from the Fitz’s discovery on Superior’s bottom to the raising of artifacts from its watery grave.
Pennington is an award-winning newspaper columnist and bestselling author of 10 books including Highlighted in Yellow (available in four languages; co-authored with H. Jackson Brown, No. 1 New York Times bestselling author), The Historic Christmas Tree Ship (as featured on national television), and An Old-Fashioned Christmas (2009 Midwest Booksellers Choice Award nomination). Her work has been included in multiple bestselling series over the past two decades.
The cost is $20 and includes dessert and coffee. Register by April 28 through calling 262-354-1375 or by emailing jhalliburton@lho.org.
This event will be held in the Lake Terrace Clubhouse on the Shorehaven campus, 1380 W Wis. Ave., Oconomowoc, or Door No. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.