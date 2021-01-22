The Watertown Area YMCA is holding a free Reset Challenge to reenergize spirit, mind and body in these COVID-19 times.
The six-week Reset Challenge is designed to help transform spirit, mind and body. “Getting healthy has never been more important,” said Watertown Area YMCA Branch Executive Director Kay Nord. “2020 was a difficult year and it left many feeling worn down and isolated. This challenge provides an opportunity to recharge, get active, and connect with others so we can start this new year strong.”
One can opt-in to the free challenge by texting RESET to 833-352-0398. Follow the prompts to sign-up for the challenge that begins on Feb. 1.
One will receive three texts a week filled with motivation, challenges, workouts and more.
The challenge involves committing to 30 minutes of activity a day, five days a week, for six weeks.
Each week will follow a new theme and will include suggested daily workouts and ongoing support from YMCA coaches.
It is structured to provide accountability and encouragement, and can be done anywhere, in-person or virtually.
Complete challenge details can be found at www.glcymca.org/reset.
