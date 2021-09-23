Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Sept. 27.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change. Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Sept. 27 — Chicken tetrazzini casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, cantaloup slice, cinnamon roll and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Sept. 28 — Pot roast, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, pumpkin cake, peach slices, and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Sept. 29 — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, copper penny salad, tapioca pudding, applesauce and sliced bread.

Thursday, Sept. 30 — BBQ pork cutlet, white bean salad, California blend vegetables, orange sherbet, petite banana, and dinner roll.

Friday, Oct. 1 — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, sundae cup, pineapple tidbits and sliced bread.

