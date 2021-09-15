Fall thrifting set at Dodge County Fairgrounds Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Sep 15, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now An outdoor market and vendor fair is set for Saturday at the Dodge County Fairgrounds east of Beaver Dam. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BEAVER DAM — The Dodge County Fairgrounds will host an outdoor market and vendor fair Saturday, with seasonal items and produce.Saturday is the first of two remaining flea markets and craft fairs of the year. Gates will open at 8 a.m. and will close at 2 p.m. This event will be held rain or shine.Admission and parking are free. There will be handmade crafts, rare finds and collectibles from local hobbyists and small businesses.There will also be knickknacks, glassware, baskets, and clothing.Local crafters will be selling a variety of handmade items for the fall season.Crafters, vendors and small businesses can secure their booth by making an online reservation. Reservations require a $20 space fee plus $1 processing fee.Direct-sales businesses can consult the event website to assure there is no duplication of companies or brands.Only one may be represented at each event. There are an unlimited number of spaces available for crafters and flea market vendors.There will be a concession stand with funds raised to support Frosty’s Fosters Animal Rescue.The final event of the year will be held Oct. 16. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Uncle imprisoned in nephew's heroin death 10 Questions — Brandon Kracht Police chief retires to spend more time with family, martial arts JFK, 911 haunt city man's old math classroom David L. "Davy" Schmidt Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
