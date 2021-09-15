Fall thrifting set at Dodge County Fairgrounds
An outdoor market and vendor fair is set for Saturday at the Dodge County Fairgrounds east of Beaver Dam.

BEAVER DAM — The Dodge County Fairgrounds will host an outdoor market and vendor fair Saturday, with seasonal items and produce.

Saturday is the first of two remaining flea markets and craft fairs of the year. Gates will open at 8 a.m. and will close at 2 p.m. This event will be held rain or shine.

Admission and parking are free. There will be handmade crafts, rare finds and collectibles from local hobbyists and small businesses.

There will also be knickknacks, glassware, baskets, and clothing.

Local crafters will be selling a variety of handmade items for the fall season.

Crafters, vendors and small businesses can secure their booth by making an online reservation. Reservations require a $20 space fee plus $1 processing fee.

Direct-sales businesses can consult the event website to assure there is no duplication of companies or brands.

Only one may be represented at each event. There are an unlimited number of spaces available for crafters and flea market vendors.

There will be a concession stand with funds raised to support Frosty’s Fosters Animal Rescue.

The final event of the year will be held Oct. 16.

