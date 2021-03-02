Hoard Historical Museum reopens

FORT ATKINSON — The Hoard Historical Museum reopened to the public today. The museum will reopen by appointment only.
Visitors interested in visiting the museum must call 920-563-7769 to schedule their tour. Tours are scheduled every 15 minutes throughout the day beginning at 9:30 a.m. The last tour of the day will be scheduled at 3 p.m. Group tour sizes will be 10 people or less and entrance times will be spaced out to ensure that building capacity will be limited. Tours will still be free.
“Due to the ongoing pandemic and an increase in local COVID numbers, the museum has been closed to the public since late last year. We’re reopening after considerable thought and preparation,” said Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Historical Museum. “Visitors to the museum may notice some changes to the building. We’ve removed our hands-on activities and our children’s areas temporarily. Certain areas of the building now have limited access. Our goal is to have our visitors and staff be both comfortable and safe in our building.”
The Hoard Historical Museum has prepared for reopening by establishing new safety and cleaning protocols to address the risk of the coronavirus. All staff will wear face masks when interacting with the public and frequently touched surfaces will be routinely disinfected. All visitors will be asked to wear facemasks; disposable masks will be provided if visitors do not have one to wear. Hand sanitizing stations will be found throughout the building.
Lee added, “These are certainly unusual times that we’re been living through. We’re reopening the museum again as safely as possible for the sake of our visitors, volunteers, and staff. But while the museum’s been closed, we’ve been working on creating digital programming such as lectures and podcasts that are available on the museum’s website, www.hoardmuseum.org or our YouTube channel, Hoard Historical Museum.”
Call the Hoard Historical Museum at 920-563-7769 for more information or to schedule a tour. The Hoard Historical Museum is located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson. The museums are open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays.
