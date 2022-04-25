A new mystery published last fall set in 1850s Watertown will be the focus of a special local history presentation hosted by the Watertown Historical Society tonight at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Public Library. The presentation is free and open to the public.
In “Lies of Omission: A Hanneke Bauer Mystery,” written by Middleton-based author Kathleen Ernst, Pomeranian immigrant Hanneke Bauer believes her dreams are coming true as she finally reaches Wisconsin in 1855 to reunite with her husband, Fridolin, at his farm near Watertown. Instead, upon her arrival in Watertown she receives the shocking news that he is dead. Alone and destitute, Hanneke is determined to discover the details of his passing. Her efforts prompt animosity from Fridolin’s friends, anger from the deputy sheriff, and entangle her in a rising tide of anti-immigrant sentiment. Finding herself in danger, Hanneke races to learn the truth about her husband’s secrets and lies…before a killer silences her forever.
Woven within the book are actual businesses and individuals from Watertown’s past including the Buena Vista club, a popular gathering place for German immigrants, and the former Vulcan Iron Works. Readers will also recognize present city street names throughout the book. Watertown resident and historian Marilyn Koepsell assisted Ernst with her research regarding the Pomeranian immigration to Wisconsin in the 1850s. Historical information was also provided by the Watertown and Lebanon historical societies.
Ernst is a social historian, educator, and bestselling author. Her other recent books include the 11th Chloe Ellefson mystery, The Weaver’s Revenge, and Balancing: Poems of the Female Immigrant Experience in the Upper Midwest, 1830-1930. She also wrote A Settler’s Year: Pioneer Life Through the Seasons, which was selected by the Library of Congress to represent Wisconsin at the National Book Festival, and earned an invitation to speak at the National Archives. Ernst worked at Old World Wisconsin as curator of interpretation and collections for over a decade.
At the start of the presentation, the historical society will share information about the upcoming tour season at the Octagon House Museum, which opens May 1, and a special new display in the Watertown History Center that celebrates the 100th anniversary of Watertown-based Maas Brothers Construction. In addition, elections will take place for the society’s board of directors.
Light refreshments will be available. For more information, call Melissa Lampe at 920-248-0616.
