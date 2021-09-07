JUNEAU — This time of the year, many of us turn to preservation of our bountiful harvest.

Here are some common preservation methods from the Safe & Healthy Food for Your Family page provided by UW-Madison Division of Extension.

Freezing

• This method saves time and keeps quality nutrients in foods.

• Freezing stops the growth of bacteria, yeasts and molds but does not destroy them.

• Try to freeze produce the day it is harvested.

• Quick freezing maintains the best possibly quality—this means freezing small amounts at a time. This prevents large ice crystals from forming.

Canning

• Always use research-tested recipes.

• Choose produce that is at peak eating quality.

• There are two types of canning boiling water canning and pressure canning. The type you choose depends on the pH (acidity) of the produce.

Drying

• Can be used with fruit, herbs, meat, seeds and vegetables.

• For a quick and easy drying experience, try a food dehydrator.

• After drying is complete, store items in clean canning jars, containers with a tight-fitting lid, plastic freezer bag or vacuum seal for long term storage. (source: National Center for Home Preservation)

Pickling and Fermenting

• Always use research-based recipes.

• One of the oldest known methods of preserving foods.

• Cucumbers are the most popular pickled item. Other produce that can be pickled are cabbage, beets, beans, peppers, mushrooms, onions, peppers, carrots, okra and many more.

• Pickling can be done using canning, freezing or the refrigerator.

Recommended for you

Load comments