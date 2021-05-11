JUNEAU — The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson.
Ryan Mark Brueske to Michelle Nicole Selerski, both of Beaver Dam.
Raymond Michael Budnik of Hustisford to Maria Ann Gonzalez of Mauston.
Christopher Michael Emmerlin and Mary Louise Rosin, both of Beaver Dam.
Erculano Hernandez Venegas to Azucena Carlos Gaona, both of Beaver Dam.
Bret David Kuehl to Bridget Lynn Goeddertz, both of Lomira.
Shawn Russel Krause of Beaver Dam to Bridgette Erin Mulvaine of Waupun.
Brandon Lee Loomis to Sabrina Rose Stark both of Oak Grove.
Nathaniel Anthony Robert Luck to Emily Kathrine Price both of Waupun.
Jacob Thomas Oswald to Angel Mary Laura Kleveno both of Horicon.
Adam Jeffrey Possin to Myah Jo Humphrey, both of Burnett.
Travis Louis Roy to Katie Lauren Ohme both of Ashippun.
Bryon Edward Schrank to Katie Ann Voskuil both of Waupun.
Nathaniel Curtis Schultz to Tiffany Lynne Zingsheim both of Waupun.
Daniel John Seehafer to Stacey Ann Meinders both of Beaver Dam.
Bandon Michael Smith to Tiffany Kay Haack both of Beaver Dam.
Douglas John Stilwill to Marla Marie DeYoung both of Waupun.
Scott Allen Veith to Trisha Rae Gilchrist both of Randolph.
Brock Tyler Vossekuil to Melissa Anne Lang both of Waupun.
Cody Tyler Welch to Mirandah Jolee Schepp both of Fox Lake.
