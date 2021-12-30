The Watertown Advent Christian Church will host a prayer-a-thon on New Year’s Eve, starting Friday at 5:55 a.m.
The prayer-athon will continue throughout the day and night on Friday until 1 or 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Saturday.
This is the church’s 23rd annual prayer-athon. The event started as an opportunity to pray for people around the world when there were unknown concerns with the change of the centuries and the “Y2K” scare.
This past year has brought on a pandemic and COVID scare that continues to be an object for prayer.
The church is open to the public and all are invited to come and meditate, pray and worship throughout the day and evening and into the night. Organizers will be tracking the time zones throughout the world and praying for each specific area of the world as their New Year begins.
Those who have family members, friends or supporting missionaries in foreign countries are especially encouraged to come pray for those individuals during the time that their new year is beginning.
In Psalms 122:6, “Pray for the peace of Jerusalem,” participants will do that during the afternoon when that part of the world begins a New Year.
Another special emphasis will begin at 11 p.m. as participants pray for America’s justices, senators, representatives and those in the executive branch of government in Washington, D.C. We will continue to pray for wisdom for all those men and women who are serving our country in leadership roles.
Those in government daily need prayers for wisdom, understanding and strength to face the decisions that need to be made.
At midnight, the church will pray for the local community, area counties and the state and give thanks for those willing to lead and serve and to ask for wisdom for them in their decisions.
These include Mayor Emily McFarland, Gov. Tony Evers, city council members, county board members, law enforcement and fire department employees, and city and county health department leaders and staff.
For more information, contact the Rev. Ray Bezanson at 920-285-1551.
