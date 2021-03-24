A book signing for author Jerol Anderson will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10 at at Literatus Books and Cafe, 401 E. Main St., Watertown.
She will be signing copies of her new historical, biographical novel, “Overalls, Pinafores and Pigtails.” It is a story of a little girl, always on her bike in overalls.
It is a true story of Harriet growing up during the 1940’s while working on the family tobacco farm in a Wisconsin, Norwegian community. From the age of 6 to 14, she attends a one room school house with 29 other students, several who remain friends to this day. Together they worshipped at the church, worked on one another’s farm, swam in what they called the crick, played softball and shared childhood antics and scuffles.
Now at the age of 86, Harriet tells of her early years in the book.
Anderson has been creating stories since she was a small child in Midland, Mich. She is now in writing programs in Madison and Cambridge, participating in critique groups to share her passion with other writers.
She has also written several mystery books and The Jessica Tyson Mystery Series.
