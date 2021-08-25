JUNEAU — The Juneau Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking nominees for the annual Morry Mountin Community Service Award. The award began in 1989 by the Juneau Chamber of Commerce to honor the memory of Morry Mountin who contributed so much to the chamber and the Juneau area community.
A written letter of nomination is required of all nominees.
Nominations can be sent by mail to the Juneau Chamber of Commerce, P.O Box #4, Juneau, WI 53039.
They can also be emailed to: juneauwi.info@gmail.com. Indicate Morry Mountin Award in the subject line.
Nominations need to be received by Sept 17.
Nominees can be from the Juneau area and nearby communities. They should be or have been active in either community involvement, family, or church.
For more information, email juneauwi.info@gmail.com.
