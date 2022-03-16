The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson.

Michael Anthony Beaty to Jasmine Jade Gabrish, both of Beaver Dam.

Jeremy Free Budahn to Jessica Lorne Dunham, both of Mayville.

Connor Christopher Carpenter to Justyne Rose Dalske, both of Waupun.

Kenneth Richard Clark to Luann Lee Schaldenbrand, both of Naples, Florida.

Troy Donald Engebretson to Jesica Marie Jacobson, both of Calamus.

William Joseph Kirschbaum to Brenda Jean Lueck, both of Beaver Dam.

Thomas Benjamin Maasch to Amanda Martelli Meixner, both of Watertown.

Roger Charles Molter of Stoughton to Katlyn Michelle Sayles of Watertown.

William Mark Overby to Tiffany Jean Katsma, both of Beaver Dam.

Robert Neal Pasbrig to Stacey Jean Snyder, both of Theresa.

Antonio Georgio Pipia of Beaver Dam to Hanna Laraine Navis of Waupun.

Brayan Jesus Rangel Ponto to Yessenia Flores both of Randolph.

Dustin Lee Reuter to Diane Elaine Dallman, both of Beaver Dam.

Paul Frederick Rosenow to Andrea Frances Humphrey, both of Oak Grove.

Adalberto Rodriguez to Elisa Danielle Fleming, both of Fox Lake.

Joshua Carroll Box to Cassidy Marie Schmidt, both of Watertown.

Michael Wayne Schultz of Portland to Johnni Angel Winter of Calamus.

Cody Michael Stephenson to Jodee Lee Ann DeJager, both of Beaver Dam.

Charles Layfettee Thurman to Lorie Lynn Bull, both of Lomira.

Matthew Jordan Voss to Kassandra Lynn Haima, both of Beaver Dam.

Zachary William Wagner to Ronna Jo Woock, both of Saint Johns, Michigan.

Shawn Michael Waldmann to Ciara Lynn Crowley, both of Waupun.

Nathan James Warnkey to Rebecca Lyn Craig, both of Lomira.

Daniel Rodger Wruck of Oak Grove to Ellyn Marie Kurutz of Horicon.

Garrett Russell Zirzow to Kasandra Mary Carrick, both of Beaver Dam.

Recommended for you

Load comments