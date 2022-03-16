Dodge County marriage licenses Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Mar 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson.Michael Anthony Beaty to Jasmine Jade Gabrish, both of Beaver Dam.Jeremy Free Budahn to Jessica Lorne Dunham, both of Mayville.Connor Christopher Carpenter to Justyne Rose Dalske, both of Waupun.Kenneth Richard Clark to Luann Lee Schaldenbrand, both of Naples, Florida.Troy Donald Engebretson to Jesica Marie Jacobson, both of Calamus.William Joseph Kirschbaum to Brenda Jean Lueck, both of Beaver Dam.Thomas Benjamin Maasch to Amanda Martelli Meixner, both of Watertown.Roger Charles Molter of Stoughton to Katlyn Michelle Sayles of Watertown.William Mark Overby to Tiffany Jean Katsma, both of Beaver Dam.Robert Neal Pasbrig to Stacey Jean Snyder, both of Theresa.Antonio Georgio Pipia of Beaver Dam to Hanna Laraine Navis of Waupun.Brayan Jesus Rangel Ponto to Yessenia Flores both of Randolph.Dustin Lee Reuter to Diane Elaine Dallman, both of Beaver Dam.Paul Frederick Rosenow to Andrea Frances Humphrey, both of Oak Grove.Adalberto Rodriguez to Elisa Danielle Fleming, both of Fox Lake.Joshua Carroll Box to Cassidy Marie Schmidt, both of Watertown.Michael Wayne Schultz of Portland to Johnni Angel Winter of Calamus.Cody Michael Stephenson to Jodee Lee Ann DeJager, both of Beaver Dam.Charles Layfettee Thurman to Lorie Lynn Bull, both of Lomira.Matthew Jordan Voss to Kassandra Lynn Haima, both of Beaver Dam.Zachary William Wagner to Ronna Jo Woock, both of Saint Johns, Michigan.Shawn Michael Waldmann to Ciara Lynn Crowley, both of Waupun.Nathan James Warnkey to Rebecca Lyn Craig, both of Lomira.Daniel Rodger Wruck of Oak Grove to Ellyn Marie Kurutz of Horicon.Garrett Russell Zirzow to Kasandra Mary Carrick, both of Beaver Dam. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Man in crash on Welsh Road flown to hospital Fort Atkinson man charged with child sex assault, porn Dittrich daughter Carrie Schmidt Marcus F. Buch Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-11
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.