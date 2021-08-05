Watertown Senior and Community Center held its members four handed sheepshead tournament Friday. Nineteen people participated in the tournament and the winners were Linda Buss, Norman Dishneau, John Walker, John Flahive and Mary Ann Carrillo.

The center held its members euchre tournament Sunday. Twenty-three people participated in the tournament and the winners were Rae Metzger, Sharon Kohn, Terry Schultz, Wally Schieber, Peggy Brown, Jim Werth and Barb Tabat.

The center held its members euchre tournament on Sunday. Thirteen people participated in the tournament and the winners were Phil Erickson, John Walker, Jerry Novenski, and Donna Harshbarger.

On Tuesday, the center held its members five-handed sheepshead tournament. Thirteen people participated in the tournament and the winners were John Luby, Mark Roesch, Wally Scheiber, and John Walker.

