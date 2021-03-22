The Watertown Area YMCA participated in its annual YMCA Day of Giving on March 2, raising more than $8,000.
YMCA Day of Giving is an annual one-day giving event that provides an opportunity to support the local YMCA in serving the community.
The community rallied together to support the services the Y is able to provide through an array of events such as a drive-up coffee station and Kay Nord, branch executive, along with Jon Lange, CEO, on the Y roof.
The day also featured a mascot race including Gus the Gosling, Rocky the Raccoon and the YMCA’s Homer at Ixonia Bank. Rocky won the race but the real winners of the day were the children, families and adults who benefit from programs the Y is able to provide because of the support from the community.
All gifts up to $3,000 were matched by the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation pandemic response grants.
“The Watertown community always steps up when there is a need and we are grateful for the response this year. In addition, the support from the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation has been tremendous. All funds that were raised on the Day of Giving allow us to serve 2,838 people in our community,” said Lange, CEO, Glacial Community YMCA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.