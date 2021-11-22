The Watertown Area YMCA will offer three holiday nutrition workshops in December.

Participants will learn to make three nutritious energy bite recipes, ideal for holiday entertaining or post-workout recovery.

The workshops will be held Thursday, Dec. 2 from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 5 from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.; and Thursday, Dec. 9 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

The cost is $15 for YMCA members or $20 for community participants, for each date.

Register online at www.glcymca.org.

