YMCA to offer holiday nutrition workshops

The Watertown Area YMCA will offer three holiday nutrition workshops in December.

Participants will learn to make three nutritious energy bite recipes, ideal for holiday entertaining or post-workout recovery.

The workshops will be held Thursday, Dec. 2 from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 5 from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.; and Thursday, Dec. 9 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

The cost is $15 for YMCA members or $20 for community participants, for each date.

Register online at www.glcymca.org.
