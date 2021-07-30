JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Center and other city entities will have a table set up at the annual Jefferson National Night Out event on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fair Park. There will be food available for purchase from area vendors.
The Write and Share Your Own Story program is Thursday at 10 a.m. Topic for this group is “summertime games in the neighborhood.” People can share their stories or can participate in the listening part. A Bon Ton Bakery treat, coffee, juice and lemonade will be provided.
Outside bingo is every Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park shelter. Cost is $2. One is asked to bring their own dauber, marker or pen to write on the cards. One may also wish to bring a magazine or clipboard to put under the bingo cards. If it is raining, bingo will held at the senior center.
The bicycle riding group will meet on Thursday at 9 a.m. Start at the senior center. There is no ride if it is raining.
Exercise class of toning and walking is held Tuesdays at 9 a.m.
Pegs and Jokers is played every Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Sheepshead is played every Monday at 1 p.m. and Euchre is played every Thursday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for each day.
The senior center is located at 859 Collins Road. For more information, call 920-674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
