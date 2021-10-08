To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday Oct. 11 — Scrabble, 9 a.m.; Bunco, 10 a.m.; Jefferson County Benefit Specialist, 10 a.m., call 920-674-8734 to make an appointment; Euchre, 1 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; Cribbage, 1 p.m.; Movie “Bombshell,” 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12 — Claire’s Mending, 9 to 11 a.m.; Caring Crafters, 9:30 a.m.; “How to Protect Your Stuff” (from Devastating Long-Term Care Costs), 10 a.m.; 5 Handed Sheepshead, 1 p.m.; Medicare 101, 1 p.m.; Medicare 101, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13 — 500, 10 a.m.; 4 Handed Sheepshead, 1 p.m.; Watercolor, 1 p.m.; Woodcarvers, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14 — Phase 10, 9 a.m.; Wii Bowling League, 9 a.m.; Bingo, 1 p.m.; Hand & Foot, 1 p.m.; Beginner’s Bridge, 1:30 p.m.; Public Euchre, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15 — Dominoes/Mexican Train Dominoes, 9 a.m.; Sheepshead, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16 – Closed.

Sunday, Oct. 17 — Public Euchre, 1 p.m., Public Sheepshead

