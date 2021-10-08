Senior Center Steve Sharp Steve Sharp Author email Oct 8, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Monday Oct. 11 — Scrabble, 9 a.m.; Bunco, 10 a.m.; Jefferson County Benefit Specialist, 10 a.m., call 920-674-8734 to make an appointment; Euchre, 1 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; Cribbage, 1 p.m.; Movie “Bombshell,” 1 p.m.Tuesday, Oct. 12 — Claire’s Mending, 9 to 11 a.m.; Caring Crafters, 9:30 a.m.; “How to Protect Your Stuff” (from Devastating Long-Term Care Costs), 10 a.m.; 5 Handed Sheepshead, 1 p.m.; Medicare 101, 1 p.m.; Medicare 101, 6 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 13 — 500, 10 a.m.; 4 Handed Sheepshead, 1 p.m.; Watercolor, 1 p.m.; Woodcarvers, 1 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 14 — Phase 10, 9 a.m.; Wii Bowling League, 9 a.m.; Bingo, 1 p.m.; Hand & Foot, 1 p.m.; Beginner’s Bridge, 1:30 p.m.; Public Euchre, 7 p.m.Friday, Oct. 15 — Dominoes/Mexican Train Dominoes, 9 a.m.; Sheepshead, 1 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 16 – Closed.Sunday, Oct. 17 — Public Euchre, 1 p.m., Public Sheepshead Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Steve Sharp Author email Follow Steve Sharp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Supervisor’s death ‘hard to accept’ Valero announces 'mass layoffs' near Jefferson I-94 semi driver in serious condition Goslings lose another shootout in Monterey Stadium Hartford man sentenced in woman’s death Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
