Students from Maranatha Baptist Academy competed in the annual American Association of Christian Schools National Competition, which was held virtually this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The competition included a variety of categories.
Bob Jones University, a Christian liberal arts university in Greenville, South Carolina, facilitated the virtual event.
Approximately 1,450 students from 28 states participated in the AACS National Competition, having captured top honors in their state contests. The students, representing more than 150 Christian high schools, competed in 72 categories in the five basic areas of Bible, music, speech, art, and academics.
The Bible competition included preaching and teaching. Academic competition included academic testing in 15 subjects, composition, and spelling. Vocal and instrumental music students challenged each other in eight solo and 10 group competitions. Speech contestants participated in 11 different categories, such as dramatic interpretation, humorous interpretation, extemporaneous speaking, original oratory, and acting. Art students submitted art for 17 different categories, such as sculpture, drawing, painting, printmaking, digital media, mixed media, woodworking, and photography.
The virtual event concluded with a livestreamed awards ceremony and masterclasses that provided contestants with an opportunity to learn tips and insights from competition judges.
Maranatha Baptist Academy students received awards in Instrumental Brass Solo Abel Brower (senior) second; Instrumental Woodwind Solo Hunter Weakley (freshman) third; Sacred Piano Solo Seth Anderson (sophomore) third; Large Vocal Ensemble MBA – Ladies Ensemble third; Small Instrumental Ensemble MBA – Woodwind Ensemble third; Maranatha Band second; Hand Chimes Choir first; Classical Piano Duet Duo of Megan Prigge and Mary Ann Lazzell first; Dramatic Interpretation Lyvia Miller (sophomore) first; Declamation Andrew Uplinger (senior) second; Original Persuasive Oratory Joshua Donovan (junior) second; Acting Trio of Megan Prigge, Kate Brock, and Brad Brock second; Readers' Theatre Maranatha Speech Ensemble first; and Monochromatic Drawing Sarah Davidson (sophomore) second.
Maranatha Baptist Academy, located on the campus of Maranatha Baptist University, was founded in 1973 to partner with parents, prepare students academically, and promote living for Christ. MBA enrolls approximately 60 students annually in grades 9-12.
