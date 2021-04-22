Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of April 26.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, April 26 — Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, broccoli cuts, fudge brownie, fruited gelatin and sliced bread.

Tuesday, April 27 — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, spinach salad with dressing, sugar cookie, applesauce and dinner roll.

Wednesday, April 28 — Smoked sausage, baked beans, healthj slaw, butterfinger torte, pear slices and sliced bread.

Thursday, April 29 — Chopped steak in sauce, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, cinnamon roll, fruit cocktail and dinner roll.

Friday, April 30 — Orange chicken, baked potato, peas and carrots, sugar cookie, petite banana and sliced bread.

