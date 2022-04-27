WHITEWATER — On May 5, the Whitewater Arts Alliance will present a gallery exhibition of work created by Mary Nevicosi and Jeff McDonald. This exhibition will be on display through June 26 in the Cultural Arts Center located at 402 W. Main St., Whitewater. The gallery will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. There will also be a virtual display.
There will be a reception May 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center. Both Nevicosi and McDonald will be present. The reception is free to the public. Food and drink will be provided.
“Explorations: Photographs by Jeff McDonald” is one half of the exhibit to be displayed in May. McDonald's photography has been awarded medals at international photography competitions in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, Africa, and Asia. His photographic interests include black and white, long exposure, landscape, birds-in-flight, and various types of studio photography.
Born in west-central Iowa in the late 1950's, he grew up on a dairy farm in southern Wisconsin. After receiving bachelor of music and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, he spent 18 years working in information technology and executive management with a large supplier of musical instruments and related products in the Milwaukee area. For the last five years, he has performed IT, web, and accounting work for a local Whitewater company.
He has served as a board member of the Whitewater Arts Alliance for seven years, including several years as its treasurer. He continues to chair the Annual Fran Achen Photography Competition. Photography has been his passionate pursuit for over 15 years.
“Around and Around” is the other half of the exhibit to be displayed in May. Nevicosi was born in Watertown and has spent her entire professional life surrounded by the natural beauty of the state’s Southeast region. Nevicosi enjoyed a successful career of more than a dozen years with what is now George Williams College of Aurora University in Lake Geneva, as an assistant director of marketing and graphic designer. During her employment at the University, Nevicosi created and curated the on-campus Gallery for Wisconsin Artists in 1997. Changing her goals in the helping professions, Nevicosi pursued further education at Blackhawk Technical College, Janesville, securing her certification and working as a medical technologist.
Nevicosi and her husband, Jim, live deep in the heart of the Southeast Kettle Moraine area, where she now works as a “clean” studio artist. She uses no solvents and no cadmium colors. Rather, she uses walnut oil and natural colors that are close in tone and vibrancy but don’t contain poisonous chemicals—and she uses environmentally friendly lighting and often works on recycled surfaces.
In addition to oil painting, Nevicosi draws intricate portraits and landscapes in ballpoint pen and on her computer. Considered a regional artist, Nevicosi has exhibited her work extensively. Her paintings have been shown at George Williams College of AU; West Bend Museum of Wisconsin Art; Fort Atkinson’s Hoard Museum, Monroe Clinic, Portage Arts Alliance, and the Alexander House Center. Her work has been sold in area galleries and is in permanent collections of several Universities and corporations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.