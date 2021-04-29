JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Health Department will hold a walk-in clinic for COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Johnson Creek Premium Outlet Mall. Anyone over the age of 18 is eligible, and ID is not required.
JCHD is excited to offer this clinic for those who may not be able to get vaccinated on a weekday, those who might have difficulty making an appointment online, or anyone else who simply wants to walk in and get their COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Friday, 38% of Jefferson County residents had received a vaccination.
The health department expects to have the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, and may also have the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available. One must be 18 years of age to receive the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Individuals who are 16 or 17 years of age can register for an upcoming clinic where the Pfizer vaccine will be available.
The walk-in clinic will not require appointments, and will be located at the Johnson Creek Premium Outlet Mall at 575 West Linmar Lane, Suite A40, Johnson Creek, adjacent to the Nike Outlet Store.
Vaccination is quick, about 30-40 minutes, and safe. One can expect some fatigue, soreness and fever, but over-the-counter medication will help with those common effects. It is vital that Jefferson County residents continue its success of getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and helping to protect families and communities. COVID-19 vaccines are proven to be safe and highly effective at preventing serious illness from COVID-19.
To learn more about vaccine safety and efficacy, visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services webpage, https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-safety.htm.
