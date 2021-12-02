The home and Airbnb of Jill Nadeau on Washington Street will be among the homes featured in the 27th annual Holiday Parade of Homes set for Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
The parade of homes will feature six homes and a bonus location. The homes and bonus location open for viewing include Jill Nadeau, 205-207 S. Washington St.; Trevor and Leslie Thomas, 1407 Richards Ave.; Jeremy and Heather Demos, 1501 Country Club Lane; Brian and Bonnie Hertel, 612 Oakwood Lane; James and Rebecca Carney, 209 S. Washington St.; and Jill Kube, 624 Autumn Crest Drive; and a bonus location of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 615 Jones St.
The annual Holiday Parade of Homes is sponsored by the Watertown Main Street Program.
Proceeds from the tour go towards downtown beautification projects and this year’s chosen beneficiary, the Watertown Family Connections, formerly the Watertown Family Center.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 event day. Tickets can be purchased at watertownmainstreet.org or Piggly Wiggly, Literatus & Co., and Ace Hardware all located in Watertown or purchased at any of the featured homes on event day.
Raffle tickets will be available for raffle items located at the Thomas home.
Shoes will not be allowed in the homes. Bags to carry shoes will be provided.
Tour attendees should wear socks or bring slippers to change into at each home.
Masks will be required in some of the homes.
The Belle Maison at 205-207 S. Washington St. is believed to have been built around 1870.
It was purchased by Nadeau in February of 2020. With the help of John Harrison and Cream City Tub & Tile and Renovations of Watertown, she worked on refurbishing the 207 S. Washington St. side of the house and opened the 205 S. Washington St. side as an Airbnb in November of that year.
Renovations included new colors for all painted surfaces, including the kitchen cabinets. New windows, updated bathrooms, new flooring in the kitchen, and splashes of vintage inspired wallpaper.
Nadeau did much of the remodeling work herself including making window treatments, painting walls and furniture, wallpapering, and reupholstering chairs.
Her goal was to give the feel of a Victorian house but create a place that was welcoming and cozy.
Nadeau likes holiday decorations that are more contemporary in style but still have a Victorian, classic influence with a focus on nature and lots of greenery.
As a former florist, she loves the play of contrasting rich textures and colors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.