BEAVER DAM — Beaver Dam Assisted Living & Memory Care held their second COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday.
The employees and residents received the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The second dose of the vaccine is expected to help increase the possibility of having friends and family visit inside of the assisted living community again.
Over the past 11 months, COVID-19 has taken a large toll on the mental and emotional health of those living in long term care facilities, including the residents of Beaver Dam.
Those living in long term care facilities have had to sacrifice missing many family milestones, including birthdays, weddings, holidays and even funerals. The vaccine provides residents with hope that they will soon be able to visit safely with their family and friends again. “I think it’s great (referring to the COVID-19 vaccine). It opens the door, and I’m looking forward to getting together with family again,” said Millie Snyder, resident of Beaver Dam assisted living.
Snyder has not been able to see her family in person for the past few months due to increased visitation precautions within the community.
BAKA Enterprises, Inc. – Senior Living Management company for Beaver Dam Assisted Living & Memory Care, has stayed in close communication with their residents, families, and friends – providing weekly COVID-19 communication updates via their website, Facebook pages and direct emails.
BAKA has created several different visitation policies surrounding the pandemic, with their most recent essential visitor visitation policy being the most anticipated one by the residents and families. The essential visitor policy will allow for two family members to come into the community and visit their loved one, inside of their apartment only.
Michael Fredrickson, vice president of business development with BAKA, said, “Although we can see some light at the end of the tunnel with this vaccine, our first priority is to keep our residents safe and ensure that we take all necessary precautions to limit any potential exposure of COVID-19 in our community.”
BAKA is expected to finish rolling out their new essential visitor policy a few weeks after both doses of the vaccine have been administered to the residents and staff.
