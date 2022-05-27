The Watertown American Association of University Women held its annual Woman of Merit Celebration and Scholarship Awards Ceremony at the Elks Club.
Woman of Merit awards have been given annually to one or more outstanding women in the Watertown area who have given back to the community since 1983.
The 2022 honorees are Cathy Egan and Val Wagner. Both women were educators and were presented by principals of schools where they taught.
Egan earned her degree from Edgewood College.
Jeff Allen, former principal of St. Bernards school, described Egan an animated kindergarten teacher who employed music, dance, and drama to increase student learning. Children loved performing in Christmas and Talent shows that Egan directed. Allen said, “Cathy never met a stage she didn’t like.”
Wagner received degrees from the universities of Eau Claire and Whitewater.
Kent Jacobson, former principal at Douglas Elementary and Riverside Middle School, said that Wagner was a special education teacher at Lincoln and Douglas elementary schools for 35 years. Wagner was most comfortable working behind the scene. Jacobson said, “Val was my right arm. I would talk to Val about a project, she would do whatever it took, and I would get the credit.”
For example, she organized the “Celebrate You and Me” musical production with all of the students in the school taking part.
Both women are mothers and grandmothers. Family is very important to them and they devote much of their time to helping their children and grandchildren.
Wagner has two children and two granddaughters.
Egan and her husband Dave had four children and have seven grandchildren. Many of these family members were in attendance at the Woman of Merit Celebration.
One of Egan’s daughters, Annie, was a child with severe special needs who she often took to her kindergarten class.Allen said, “Annie was the best teacher to help students learn to love and accept every person.” Egan included kids of all abilities into her classroom and was an advocate for students with special needs at the school and in the community.
As a teacher for students with learning disabilities, Wagner was also an advocate for including kids of all abilities in all classrooms. She taught her students ways to compensate for their deficiencies so they could be successful. She began Special Olympics in the school district.
Both women continued to volunteer after their retirement. Egan was involved with Bethesda Lutheran Homes for years, including as leader of the parents group.
She has been a Rainbow Hospice volunteer for many years and is a cantor for masses and funerals at St. Bernards Church.
Wagner is active at St. John’s Church and has been a leader in AAUW since she joined in 2004. She chaired fundraising committees, was co-program vice president from 2009-2012 and president from 2012-2020.
The honorees were presented with an engraved vase and flowers marking their award.
Pauline Sukow, who nominated Egan for the Woman of Merit award, called her a “dynamo” as she presented her vase and flowers.
AAUW member Pat Ludwig presented a vase and flowers to Wagner and thanked her for her leadership in AAUW and in the school district.
Scholarship honorees included Evelyn Griffin who received a $750 technical school scholarship and Margaret “Maggie” Strupp who received a $1,750 scholarship for a four- year college.
Scholarship Chairwoman Kitty Stueber introduced the recipients and each shared their goals and future plans.
Evelyn Griffin enrolled in an AP art history course during high school that allowed her to travel to New York during her senior year, a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Students visited two museums a day, and she experienced a whiplash of culture and inspiration. This gave her the realization that somewhere in art is where she belongs.
Griffin plans to attend Madison College before choosing a school for a four-year degree. She is interested in art history but has not ruled out other aspects of the art world.
The portfolio of art work she has produced during her high school years shows her talent and love for art.
Strupp is on a career path toward pre-med and/or microbiology. She has shown leadership and an ability to succeed in college AP and honors classes. She has been active in softball, volleyball, National Honor Society, and academic decathlon. She is aiming toward a career as a doctor which will enable her to help others while doing something she’s passionate about. Her mother was a huge positive influence in her life, and she hopes to be such a positive example to children she works with. Strupp hopes to volunteer in her community to connect with young people and remind them that gender has no bearing on accomplishing their goals. She plans to attend Coe College.
Hosts for the evening were the Woman of Merit Committee comprised of Chris Maas, Sue Putra, Pat Ludwig, Karen Homb, and Barbara Phelps and the scholarship committee comprised of Stueber, Sue Putra, Cindy Gremmels, Carleen Schloemer, and Betsy Bright.
AAUW has been empowering women in Watertown since 1925 and in the nation since 1881. It is a non-profit organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, and research. Program meetings are held throughout the year. People interested in becoming members may contact karen.wzorek0806@gmail.com.
