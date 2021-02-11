WATERLOO — Knights of Columbus Rev. F.X. Hess Council 1669 will host a carryout pancake breakfast on Sunday at Holy Family Catholic School in Waterloo from 8 to 10:30 a.m.

The menu includes three pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, two sausage patties, applesauce and syrup. The cost is $6 per meal.

To preorder, call 920-478-2248, text 608-403-1018 or email wellsx6@yahoo.com by Saturday for planning purposes. It is not necessary to preorder.

Delivery will be available within Waterloo city limits. Tips and donations will be accepted.

Load comments