4D show coming to Schauer Center

HARTFORD — The only LIVE 4D show in the world is coming to the Schauer Arts Center in Hartford Feb. 12 and 13.
Wearing special glasses Mark Nizer will take the audience into a new dimension of laser light and technology.
Participants need to bring a Smart phone as they will be part of the show as Nizer takes them over and uses them to light up the theater. The unique 4D glasses will be distributed before the show.
He has opened for Jerry Seinfeld, Bob Hope, George Burns, John Byner, Gladys Knight, The Temptations, Johnny Mathis, Ray Charles, and Barry Manilow.
Nizer has taken his one-man show to a variety of venues around the world, including The Improv, The Comedy Store, Walt Disney World, numerous college campuses, and all major cruise lines. He has also performed in thousands of opera houses, civic centers, festivals and performing arts centers including the Kennedy Center and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.
The show is a combination of original comedy, world class juggling, movement, music and technolog.
Capacity for the 570-person-capacity theater will be capped at 140 for this show with social distancing. All guests will be required to wear masks. The venue will be cleaned and sanitized before and after the performance and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the venue.
Tickets to see Mark Nizer 4D are $18, $16, and $13. Tickets can be purchased at the Schauer Center Box Office Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 147 N. Rural St.in Hartford, charge by phone at 262-670-0560, ext. 3 or online at SchauerCenter.org. Mark Nizer 4D is part of the Neil E. Park Foundation Family Series.
