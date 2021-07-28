HORICON — Horicon Emmanuel Methodist Church, 222 S. Cedar St., Horicon, will hold a rummage sale Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Emmanuel Methodist Church is a member of the Shared Covenant Ministries with churches in Juneau and Lowell.

Items available for sale include craft supplies and books, cookbooks, housewares, Christmas items, books, compact discs, videos, toys, games lawn care products and small furniture.

