JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Human Services Department is seeking individuals for its Volunteer Driver Program.

This program provides rides for senior citizens over the age of 60 and persons with disabilities to medical appointments. The program is also responsible for providing rides to agency clients who have appointments at the human services department.

Drivers are reimbursed 56 cents per mile and are eligible to receive per diem payments on a daily basis. Per diems are flat amounts that are paid as follows: $3 for driving up to 4 hours/day and $8 for driving more than 4 hours per day.

To volunteer, contact Mike Hansen, volunteer driver program coordinator at 920-675-4049.

