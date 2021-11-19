HUSTISFORD — The Hustisford Historical Society will host a cookie walk on Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to noon at the John Hustis House on Ridge Street in Hustisford.

Featured will be cookies, stollen and potato torte at $6.50 per pound.

If preferred, organizers will be selling a pound box of assorted cookies for $7 for pick-up and ordered in advance.

Call Faith at 920-210-3761 to order. This will be for pick up only by 10 a.m.

This year the theme at the house is Christmas by Candlelight.

A prize will be awarded for guessing the correct number of candles.

