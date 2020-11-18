Anniversary: Ron and Sandy Lenz

Ron and Sandy Lenz celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Ron Lenz and the former Sandy Taylor were married Nov. 14, 1970 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Watertown. The Rev. Eugene Kauffeld officiated.
The two met at Watertown Senior High School. Together they owned and operated Lenz Excavating LLC for more than 40 years. They are lifelong members of St. John’s Lutheran Church.
They enjoy traveling, taking trips on their motorcycles, attending all their granddaughters’ many activities and spending time with the family.
They have two children, Deb Lenz of Pleasant Prairie, and Ryan Lenz of Watertown, and two grandchildren, Chloe Lenz and Adelynn Lenz.
The couple were planning to have a vow renewal ceremony, however, it has been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
