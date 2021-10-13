The Watertown High School Rotary students will hold its annual Rake Fest Nov. 6.

Students will travel throughout the city raking the lawns of those senior residents who register to take advantage of this service.

After a two year hiatus, due to weather and COVID-19, this will be Rake Fest’s 27th year. It is held in conjunction with National Make a Difference Day.

Make a Difference Day, which is officially held Oct. 23, is America’s largest national day of community service, involving millions of people volunteering to improve the lives of others.

Due to safety and time concerns, all addresses to be raked must be in city limits.

To register to have a lawn raked, call the high school student services office as soon as possible at 920-262-7550. Space is limited and lawns will be raked on a first come, first served basis.

