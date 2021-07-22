WHITEWATER — With a new season on the horizon, and a ticket on-sale around the corner, Young Auditorium has announced the return of large-scale live performances at its venue.
After an unpredictable 2020-2021 season, arts enthusiasts of all ages can look forward to live concerts, theatre performances, moving dance pieces, wholesome family shows, and hilarious comedy acts.
Young Auditorium’s 2021-2022 season highlights includes a comedy show from Wisconsin’s Charlie Berens, an opening night party with the big band sounds of the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, and the triumphant return of a Young Auditorium favorite, the Church Basement Ladies. There will be performances by American Idol’s EmiSunshine, rock group The Hit Men, and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers (not peppers). There’s even a performance by America’s Got Talent finalists Catapult: Magic Shadows and That Golden Girls Show, an adults-only salute to the classic television show using puppets.
A complete listing of 2021-2022 season performances, including dates, times, and ticket prices, can be found by visiting the Young Auditorium website at www.youngauditorium.com.
General tickets go on sale Thursday, Aug. 19. All Young Auditorium members will receive two full weeks of advance ticket purchasing access. Each Young Auditorium member registered by Aug. 3 will receive two weeks of ticket purchasing access before events go on sale to the general public.
Memberships can be purchased online at https://www.uww.edu/youngauditorium/membership (credit card only), or simply follow the ‘Get Involved’ tab at www.youngauditorium.com. In addition to presale access, Young Auditorium membership provides arts lovers with further benefits like ticket discounts.
Tickets for all Young Auditorium 2021-2022 performances can be purchased online at http://www.youngauditorium.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.