Eye center has new optometrist

Watertown Regional Medical Center and the Center for Eye Care have announced the addition of a new optometrist, Dr. Lexi Derry, who brings to Watertown more than10 years of experience.
Derry began seeing patients March 1, and is available for new appointments.
After growing up in a Central Illinois farming community, Derry graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences. She then moved to Chicago to attend the Illinois College of Optometry and graduated in 2011 with an optometry doctorate.
She comes to Watertown after spending 10 years in private practice settings located in Illinois and Texas and brings experience providing patients comprehensive eye examinations, contact lens fitting, emergency red eye care, foreign body removal services, and post-operative cataract and LASIK care.
“I am excited to return to the Midwest and look forward to meeting many new patients in Watertown and the surrounding communities,” said Derry. “The Center for Eye Care is a leading eye care practice and their commitment to providing quality care aligns with my goals as an optometrist.”
The Center for Eye Care offers a wide range of specialty eye care services provided by two board-certified ophthalmologists, Dr. Sheila Sullivan and Dr. Susie Drake and a board-certified retina specialist, Dr. Jay Met. Available services include cornea and ocular disease treatment, cornea transplantation, glaucoma treatment, laser assist cataract surgery, macular degeneration evaluation and treatment, and retinal tear and detachment treatment.
“Dr. Derry is a great addition to our current group of providers,” said Pamela Farnworth, clinic coordinator at the Center for Eye Care. “Her experience and skill set will allow us to help more patients with their eye care needs.”
When it comes to her personal time, Derry enjoys spending time outdoors. She enjoys boating, snowmobiling, reading, and watching and playing sports.
To schedule an eye exam or for more information regarding the services, call 920.261.8225. The Center for Eye Care is located inside the Medical Office Building adjacent to the Watertown hospital at 123 Hospital Drive, Suite 1002 and is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
