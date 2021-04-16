Author Zhanna Slor will speak about her new book, “At the End of the World, Turn Left” at Literatus Bookstore in Watertown from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 24.

Slor’s debut novel is a unique literary mystery set in Milwaukee’s eclectic Riverwest neighborhood during the 2008 recession. It weaves together the tale of two Russian Jewish sisters with very different ideas of home.

Masha remembers her childhood in the former USSR, but found her life and heart in Israel’s Orthodox community.

Anna, a young artist and student, was only an infant when her family left but still yearns to find her roots.

When Anna is contacted by a stranger from their hometown and then disappears, Masha is called back to Wisconsin to find her, and this search changes the family forever.

Slor is a Wisconsin author who resides in Milwaukee.

