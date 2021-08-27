Dear Heloise: Wherever there are weeds, I have my spray bottle of vinegar. I spray thoroughly, then the next day they shrivel up, and the day after, they are usually gone. — Carolyn T., via email
Carolyn, vinegar is a workhorse in the home. Safe, cheap and readily available, I’ve reached for it time and time again. — Heloise
Organization Nation
Dear Heloise: I have a family phrase, a mantra, if you will. I tell my kids: Don’t put it down, put it away. Whatever the item is, put it back in its proper place. It works well for my family; keeps our home tidier. — Emily T. in New York
Preventing road rage
Dear Readers: We’re seeing an increase in road rage this summer. Why? Experts think it’s because so many of us were home for so long, and now we are back on the roads, and people aren’t used to sharing. Here are ways to prevent road rage, when someone cuts you off in traffic, for example:
• Avoid eye contact with the driver.
• Don’t retaliate; just let it go.
• Keep on driving; don’t show emotion and keep your cool.
It can be super frustrating when someone drives badly and dangerously. For the greater good though, please try to ignore it, drive safely yourself and get home to your family. — Heloise
Cut it out
Dear Heloise: When I’m going into a brick and mortar store shopping for clothes, I have a method. I cut out a good front-facing, well-lit picture of myself (head shot), and I cut out “my body” on the picture and keep my head on.
Then I can take the picture with me to see which colors go nicely with my complexion. I can even check patterns and textures of fabrics. — Joanne W. in Florida
The slide
Dear Heloise: My makeup slides off my face in all this heat and humidity. Help! — Lauren M. in Pennsylvania
Lauren, here are a couple of ideas. Allow enough time in between applying your skin care (moisturizers, serums and sunscreens) and your makeup — at least 10 minutes. Let those treatment products set up on and sink into your skin.
In this heat and humidity, you are probably wearing too much makeup. Buff your primer and makeup into the skin. Top with a loose powder and a bit of bronzer or pink blush. That may be all you need. — Heloise
The gift of measure
Dear Heloise: Having just bought a home, I found the best gift for me: a pro tape measure. I’m always wanting to measure this or that. How handy to have it in my tool drawer! — Constance R. in Ohio
One for the bun
Dear Readers: Have long hair and need a secure bun? This may work for you: Gather hair in a ponytail, secure and wrap the hair counterclockwise rather than clockwise. This should keep the bun from flopping about. — Heloise
© 2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.