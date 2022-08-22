Lebanon Luckies
The Lebanon Luckies 4-H Club met August 8th, at the Lebanon Firemen’s Park Hall.
The Lebanon Luckies 4-H Club met August 8th, at the Lebanon Firemen’s Park Hall.
Club members shared with the club recent club and county project meeting they attended. Jacob Tietz and Brandon Boyd attended a poultry meeting, where they discussed plans for the Dodge County Fair and getting their birds tested.
Elise Hensler and Levi Walters attended the Dodge County Archery Competition, where they both did well overall, receiving first place awards and other achievements. Samantha Yelk attended a Rabbit Showman’s meeting, where they discussed preparations for the Dodge County Fair.
Abby Strieter attended a horse judge clinic, where she learned to practice different patterns with her horse for a competition. Brandon Boyd shared with the club he attended a meat animal sale livestock meeting, where they discussed how to get ready for the fair.
The Lebanon Luckies 4-H club had a fun day at the River Bend Resort, where they were able to swim and do other activities that helped them bond as a club. Eddie Yelk shared he played in the water on inflatables and had fun with other members. Maddie Grosenick told the club she had fun jumping off a platform into the water with her life vest on. All the members who attended said they had a fun time with each other.
Club leader Rhonda Boyd gave the club an overall summary of the recent Lebanon Firemen’s Picnic 4-H Games and Concessions. The clubs sales were up from last year and overall the club raised a good amount of money. The weather and turn out was good this year.
Volunteer Fireman Jason Jaeckel talked with the club on behalf of the Lebanon Fire Department. The Fire Department is looking for donations to purchase new rescue tools for the department. These rescue tools will be used in the community when there are car accidents, farm machinery rescues, and more situations where excessive force and tools are required. The 4-H club voted on donating $500 to the Lebanon Fire Department to purchase these rescue tools.
Members were reminded to get ready for the the Dodge County Fair.
After the meeting, Tietz did a demonstration outside, where he showed members of the club the ducks he would be taking to the Dodge County Fair. He discussed what each breed was and their characteristics. He answered the many questions the members had and the club members learned many new things about ducks.
The next meeting for the Lebanon Luckies 4-H club will be Sept. 12 at the Lebanon Town Hall at 6:30pm. Members were reminded record books would be due and the election of officers will be taking place. The Walters and Long families will be serving. Any member who wants to do a demonstration please contact club leader Debbie Behl before the meeting.
Claire Jaeckel, Lebanon Luckies Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.