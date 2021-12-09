LEBANON — The Lebanon Luckies 4-H Club met Nov. 15, at the Lebanon Town Hall.
Brandon Boyd talked about his last Meat Animal Sale meeting where they discussed the upcoming fair.
Club Leader Tracey Nass discussed the fair 4-H dairy project.
The Lebanon 4-H Club held the Lebanon Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Dec. 4. At the November meeting, Helena Cahoon and Claire Jaeckel took charge of the project and asked for committee members.
Rhonda Boyd asked members if there was an interest in Christmas caroling around the community. Multiple members were interested, more will be decided at the December meeting.
Members were also asked for ideas of Christmas donations the club could take part in. More will be discussed at the December meeting.
New members were reminded to enroll by Dec. 21 in order to exhibit at the 2020 to Dodge County Fair.
After the meeting, members were asked to stay and help make kitten blankets for the Watertown Human Society. The club worked with the Watertown FFA to hand tie, tie blankets that will be used by the humane society.
The Lebanon Luckies 4-H Club will hold its next meeting Sunday at St. Peter’s Church Fellowship Hall. Enter through the double doors on the east side. Lunch will be provided by the 4-H club at noon, the meeting will follow.
Members can bring an $8 Christmas gift that they will exchange with other club members.
