JFFERSON — The Jefferson Boosters 4-H Club met in person April 11 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Several members gave demonstrations. Danny Ellifson gave a presentation on survival bracelets; Breanna Buchholz gave a demonstration on drawing flowers; Nicole Van Zanten gave a demonstration on the German language; Henry Ebel gave a presentation on showing his beef steer; and Ella Van Zanten gave a presentation on her experience with pointe shoes in ballet.
In old business, the club reviewed cleaning and filling the downtown Jefferson planters.
In new business, the club discussed the Jefferson County Extension office’s plan to collect donations for the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
During roll call, members answered the following question: “What are you taking to the fair?”
During the Sunshine report, a letter was read from a resident at the Hearthstone Memory Care Facility in Whitewater. She had written the club back to acknowledge the letters the club sent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.