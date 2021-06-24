SULLIVAN — The Farmington All-Stars 4-H Club met June 7 at the Barnes farm in Sullivan.
In old business, the club talked about fair preparation for individuals and for the different projects.
In new business, the club agreed to do two community service events.
On Sunday, the club volunteered at the Watertown AgriBusiness Club’s Father’s Day Dairy Breakfast, which was held on the Dettmann farm. It is a drive-up event this year.
The club also agreed to do flower planting at the Farmington ballpark, with the date to be determined.
After the official meeting, club members enjoyed touring the farm, meeting the animals, playing games and bouncing on the family’s trampoline.
Upcoming events include the fair picnic to take place July 9 at the Wagner campsite.
The next meeting is tentatively set for Aug. 3.
